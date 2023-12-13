Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Dec. 14th – 16th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for Dec. 14th – 16th
Basketball (Boys and Girls)
Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 14th – 16th
Flaming Gorge Classic (All Wolves games will be in GRHS)
Check out the Wolves schedule for the tournament here
Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Boys Wrestling
Friday – Saturday, Dec. 15th – 16th
Green River @ Reno TOC in Reno, Nev.
Girls Wrestling
Saturday, Dec. 16th
Green River @ Kemmerer Invite
Boys Swimming
Friday – Saturday, Dec. 15th – 16th
Home @ Green River Invite
4 p.m. start on Friday. 10 a.m. start on Saturday