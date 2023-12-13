Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Dec. 14th – 16th

SweetwaterNOW photo, Stephanie Peterson.

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for Dec. 14th – 16th

Basketball (Boys and Girls)

Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 14th – 16th

Flaming Gorge Classic (All Wolves games will be in GRHS)

Check out the Wolves schedule for the tournament here

Boys Wrestling

Friday – Saturday, Dec. 15th – 16th

Green River @ Reno TOC in Reno, Nev.

Girls Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 16th

Green River @ Kemmerer Invite

Boys Swimming

Friday – Saturday, Dec. 15th – 16th

Home @ Green River Invite

4 p.m. start on Friday. 10 a.m. start on Saturday

