Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Dec. 7th – 9th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for Dec. 7th – 9th

Basketball (Boys and Girls)

Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 7th – 9th

Green River @ Casper Invite

Boys Wrestling

Friday – Saturday, Dec. 8th – 9th

Green River @ Wasatch Duals in Heber City, UT

Girls Wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 7th

Green River @ Star Valley Invite

Boys Swimming

Friday – Saturday, Dec. 8th – 9th

Green River @ Gillette Invite