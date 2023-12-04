Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Dec. 7th – 9th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for Dec. 7th – 9th
Basketball (Boys and Girls)
Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 7th – 9th
Green River @ Casper Invite
Boys Wrestling
Friday – Saturday, Dec. 8th – 9th
Green River @ Wasatch Duals in Heber City, UT
Girls Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 7th
Green River @ Star Valley Invite
Boys Swimming
Friday – Saturday, Dec. 8th – 9th
Green River @ Gillette Invite