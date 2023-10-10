Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Oct. 11-14th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for October 11th to the 14th.

Friday, Oct. 13 @ 7 p.m.

Green River vs. Star Valley

Volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 12 @ 6 p.m.

Green River @ Evanston

Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 1 p.m.

Green River vs. Jackson Hole

Girls Swimming

Fri-Sat, Oct. 13-14

Green River @ Gillette Invite

Cross Country

Wednesday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. (Moved from Thursday due to weather forecast)

Conference @ Riverton