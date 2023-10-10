Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Oct. 11-14th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for October 11th to the 14th.
Football
Friday, Oct. 13 @ 7 p.m.
Green River vs. Star Valley
Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Volleyball
Thursday, Oct. 12 @ 6 p.m.
Green River @ Evanston
Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 1 p.m.
Green River vs. Jackson Hole
Girls Swimming
Fri-Sat, Oct. 13-14
Green River @ Gillette Invite
Cross Country
Wednesday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. (Moved from Thursday due to weather forecast)
Conference @ Riverton