Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Oct. 3rd-7th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for October 3rd to the 7th.

Friday, Oct. 6 @ 6 p.m.

Green River at Jackson Hole

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 3 @ 6 p.m.

Green River vs. Mountain View

Friday, Oct 6 @ 6 p.m.

Green River at Riverton

Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 1 p.m.

Green River at Cody

Girls Swimming

Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 10 a.m.

Green River at Rawlins Invite

Cross Country

Friday, Oct. 6 @ 2 p.m.

Green River at Rock Springs Invite