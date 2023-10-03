Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Oct. 3rd-7th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for October 3rd to the 7th.
Football
Friday, Oct. 6 @ 6 p.m.
Green River at Jackson Hole
Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 3 @ 6 p.m.
Green River vs. Mountain View
Friday, Oct 6 @ 6 p.m.
Green River at Riverton
Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 1 p.m.
Green River at Cody
Girls Swimming
Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 10 a.m.
Green River at Rawlins Invite
Cross Country
Friday, Oct. 6 @ 2 p.m.
Green River at Rock Springs Invite