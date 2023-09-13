Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 14-16th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for September 14th to the 16th.
Football
Friday, Sept. 15 @ 6 p.m.
Green River vs Worland Friday (Hall of Fame Game)
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Volleyball
Friday, Sept. 15 @ 4 p.m.
Green River vs Kelly Walsh
Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Girls Swimming
Friday, Sept. 15 @ 4 p.m.
Green River at Rock Springs
Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 10 a.m.
Green River Invite
Tennis
Friday- Saturday, Sept. 15-16 @ TBA
Regionals at Cheyenne South
Golf
Thursday- Saturday, Sept. 14-16 @ TBA
State at Worland
Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 15 @ 11 a.m.
Rawlins Invite