Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 14-16th

Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 14-16th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for September 14th to the 16th.

Football

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 6 p.m.

Green River vs Worland Friday (Hall of Fame Game)

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volleyball

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 4 p.m.

Green River vs Kelly Walsh

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Swimming

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 4 p.m.

Green River at Rock Springs

Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 10 a.m.

Green River Invite

Tennis

Friday- Saturday, Sept. 15-16 @ TBA

Regionals at Cheyenne South

Golf

Thursday- Saturday, Sept. 14-16 @ TBA

State at Worland

Cross Country

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 11 a.m.

Rawlins Invite

Related Articles

Lace Up & Register for the 19th Annual Pinedale Half Marathon & 10K

Lace Up & Register for the 19th Annual Pinedale Half Marathon & 10K

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

Green River High School Moves Back Up to 4A Soccer

Green River High School Moves Back Up to 4A Soccer

Cowboys Head to No. 4 Texas on Saturday in First Road Contest of 2023

Cowboys Head to No. 4 Texas on Saturday in First Road Contest of 2023