Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 14-16th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for September 14th to the 16th.

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 6 p.m.

Green River vs Worland Friday (Hall of Fame Game)

Volleyball

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 4 p.m.

Green River vs Kelly Walsh

Girls Swimming

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 4 p.m.

Green River at Rock Springs

Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 10 a.m.

Green River Invite

Tennis

Friday- Saturday, Sept. 15-16 @ TBA

Regionals at Cheyenne South

Golf

Thursday- Saturday, Sept. 14-16 @ TBA

State at Worland

Cross Country

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 11 a.m.

Rawlins Invite