Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 21-23

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for September 21st to the 23rd.
Football
Friday, Sept. 22 @ 6 p.m.
Green River at Powell
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 21 @ 5 p.m.
Green River vs Evanston Schools
Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 1 p.m.
Green River at Jackson Hole
Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Girls Swimming
Thursday, Sept. 21 @ 4 p.m.
Green River vs Lander
Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 10 a.m.
Evanston Invite
Tennis
Thursday- Saturday, Sept. 21-23 @ TBA
State Tennis at Gillette
Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 22 @ TBA
Saratoga Invite