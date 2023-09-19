Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 21-23

SweetwaterNOW photo,Stephanie Peterson

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for September 21st to the 23rd.

Football

Friday, Sept. 22 @ 6 p.m.

Green River at Powell

Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 21 @ 5 p.m.

Green River vs Evanston Schools

Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 1 p.m.

Green River at Jackson Hole

Girls Swimming

Thursday, Sept. 21 @ 4 p.m.

Green River vs Lander

Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 10 a.m.

Evanston Invite

Tennis

Thursday- Saturday, Sept. 21-23 @ TBA

State Tennis at Gillette

Cross Country

Friday, Sept. 22 @ TBA

Saratoga Invite

