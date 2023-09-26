Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 29-30th

Here is a look at the upcoming Green River Wolves varsity sports schedule for Sept. 29th to the 30th.
Football
Friday, Sept. 29 @ 6 p.m.
Green River vs Cody (Homecoming Game)
Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 30 @ 2 p.m.
Green River vs Star Valley
Girls Swimming
Friday, Sept. 29 @ 4 p.m.
Green River at Central Triangular (Cheyenne)
Saturday, Sept. 30 @ TBA
At Laramie Invite
Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 29 @ TBA
Evanston Invite Away