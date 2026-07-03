Green River Wolves Youth Football Camp Returns July 13-15

Green River Wolves Youth Football Camp Returns July 13-15

Future Wolves, it’s time to hit the field!

The Green River High School Football Program is inviting young athletes to its Wolves Youth Football Camp, a three-day opportunity for kids to learn the fundamentals of football, build confidence, and have fun alongside Green River coaches and players.

Whether your child is just getting started or looking to sharpen their skills before the season begins, this camp is designed to help athletes improve in a positive, encouraging environment.

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Camp Details

📅 Dates: July 13-15, 2026

Session 1

  • Grades 3-6
  • 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Session 2

  • Grades 7-8
  • 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

💲 Cost: $50 per camper

📍 Location:
Lincoln Middle School
Varsity Football Game Field a.m.

No pre-registration is required. Campers can register when they arrive.

What to Bring

  • Cleats
  • Water bottle
  • Jacket (weather dependent)

All proceeds benefit the Green River High School Football Program, helping support local student-athletes throughout the season.

For questions, contact Coach Brennan Walk at (307) 747-2498 or [email protected].

Don’t miss this chance to develop your skills, meet future teammates, and be part of the Wolves football tradition.

Go Wolves!

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📲 Scan the QR code to get signed up today!

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