Green River Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal House Fire

Firefighters on the scene in Green River. Photo courtesy of the Green River Fire Department.

GREEN RIVER — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal house fire that occurred early Jan. 4 on West Railroad Avenue in Green River.

The Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office said the victim was Karen Murray, 70.

The Green River Fire Department, Castle Rock Ambulance and the Green River Police Department responded to the structure fire after it was reported around 7:41 a.m., according to a fire department press release. First responders arriving on scene observed heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Green River police officers located a single occupant inside the home and removed Murray. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, Murray died at the scene.

Green River Fire Department Chief Bill Robinson said the fire was caused by an electrical issue near the home’s furnace. Fire officials initially said the fire was believed to have originated in the basement.

The fire department responded with three engines and approximately 25 firefighters. Crews worked for about three hours to bring the fire under control. No surrounding structures were damaged.