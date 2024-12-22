Green River Wraps Up Flaming Gorge Classic with Thrilling Matchups Against Mountain View

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves capped off the Flaming Gorge Classic with exciting games against the Mountain View Buffalos on Saturday. Both matchups were closely contested, with the Lady Wolves falling in overtime and the Wolves securing a gritty win.

Lady Wolves’ Streak Ends in Overtime Thriller Against Mountain View

The Green River Lady Wolves entered their matchup against Mountain View riding a four-game win streak and undefeated in the Flaming Gorge Classic. However, they faced a tough challenge without their leading scorer, Isa Vasco, who was ruled out just minutes before tip-off due to a calf injury.

Green River started strong, jumping out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter. After a Mountain View timeout, the Lady Buffalos battled back, narrowing the gap to 17-12 by the end of the period. Addy Demaret’s hot hand in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer, gave the Lady Wolves early momentum.

The second quarter saw Mountain View take control, led by McKinlee Covolo, who scored 13 of her 16 first-half points in the period. Green River was held scoreless for the first four minutes of the quarter but rallied late, sparked by a three-pointer from Sydnie Eastman, to close the half trailing 31-29.

In the second half, both teams traded baskets. The Wolves outscored Mountain View 10-9 in the third quarter to bring the game within one point heading into the fourth. Late in the final period, Nicole Wilson’s key baskets gave Green River a three-point lead with less than a minute remaining. However, Mountain View’s Charlee Porter drilled a game-tying three-pointer with 20 seconds left to force overtime.

In the extra period, Mountain View’s defense stepped up, holding Green River to just two free throws while scoring eight points to secure the 58-52 victory. Covolo finished with a game-high 21 points, while Addison Hickey added 20 for the Lady Buffalos. Wilson led Green River with 17 points, while Eastman and Demaret chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

After the game, Green River head coach Clint Landon reflected on his team’s effort without Vasco, saying, “I was really proud of Niclole and Sydnie, they really stepped up in that point guard role and did a great job.”

He also emphasized the importance of playing a game like this early in the season. “Those games are what pay off later down the road,” he said.

Wolves Hold Off Mountain View to Cap Tournament with a Win

In the boys’ finale, the Green River Wolves faced off against the Mountain View Buffalos, with both teams entering undefeated in the Flaming Gorge Classic. After a slow start, the Wolves surged back to earn a 46-41 victory.

Mountain View opened the game with a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but Green River’s defense clamped down in the second, holding the Buffalos to just four points. Hunter Lake led the Wolves’ second-quarter offense, scoring nine of the team’s 11 points to give Green River a 19-17 edge at halftime.

The Wolves built on their momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Buffalos 16-10 to extend their lead to 35-27. Lake and Dylan Archibald combined for 12 points in the quarter, while Mountain View’s Isaac Linford added six to keep the Buffalos within striking distance.

The Buffalos attempted a comeback in the final quarter, scoring 14 points, but fouls proved costly as Green River sealed the game at the free-throw line, hitting eight of 13 attempts. Lake finished with a game-high 20 points, earning TRN Media’s Player of the Game honors. Dawson Peterson added nine points and played a key leadership role.

Green River head coach Laurie Ivie praised her team’s turnaround after starting the season 0-3. “It feels good to head into the break 3-3,” Ivie said. She also noted the similarities between the Wolves and the Buffalos, both undersized teams that try to outwork the other, and she expressed how she was proud the Wolves were able to do that against them. Ivie then highlighted Peterson’s leadership, saying, “We have a lot of kids who lead by example, but he leads by example and voice.”

Peterson, reflecting on his love for the game, added, “I love playing basketball, I’ve played it my whole life.”