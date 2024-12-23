Green River Wrestlers Face Tough Challenges at Reno Tournament and Joe Aimone Invitational

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves wrestling teams tackled a challenging week of competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions and the Joe Aimone Invitational, facing some of the toughest brackets of the season. Despite their best efforts, no Green River wrestler made it past the quarterfinals in Reno.

At the Reno Tournament of Champions, Bentley Johnson at 106 pounds secured early wins, including a technical fall over Max Bell of West Linn, Oregon, but his tournament ended in the quarterfinals. Similarly, Maddux Hintz, competing at 157 pounds, advanced through the early rounds before being eliminated in the quarterfinals. On the girls’ side, Bianca Maiz made the trip to Reno for Green River and earned a 44-second pin on Anna Petzinger from Eagle, Idaho but that would be her lone win.

Meanwhile, at the Joe Aimone Invitational in Kemmerer, the Lady Wolves displayed determination, finishing ninth overall with 49.5 points. Kayleigh Johnson stood out in the High School Girls 110 division, earning a third-place finish with decisive victories by fall against Cadee Clegg of Lyman and a technical fall over Addison Statham of Big Piney. Kaylee MacLagan also took third at 110 in a separate bracket, with pins on Shelby Behling of Lyman and Chrislyn Carlson of Kemmerer

Josslyn Morison excelled in the 115-pound bracket, claiming fourth place after securing pins against Jessi Lamoreaux of Mountain View and Julia Roundy of Lyman. Isabella Kinney joined her in the 115-pound division and earned fourth place after a narrow decision win over Katjia Abbott of Lyman.

In the 120-pound bracket, Payton Dodge placed third with wins by fall against Makenna Grant of Weber and Ellie McBroon of Lyman, contributing 17 team points. At 170 pounds, Adia Price finished fourth, showcasing her skill with pins over Laney Jensen of Mountain View and Shelby Walker of Weber.