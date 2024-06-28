Green River’s 2024 Cape Seal Project to Begin July 15

Correction: This article has been edited to reflect a change in the starting date for the project, which was announced by the City of Green River post-publishing.

GREEN RIVER — Asphalt patch work will kick off the 2024 Cape Seal Project in Green River on July 15.

While R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance was initially scheduled to start the asphalt patch work on July 1, the City of Green River announced Friday that the contractor has some equipment issues and will not be able to start the project until July 15. This is the first phase of the multi-phase project.

The patch work is scheduled to last approximately three days. The following streets will be affected by the patch work:

S 4th West

Wild Horse Canyon

East Teton

Bridger Drive

Monroe Avenue

Juniper Street

Cedar Street

Patch work will be performed at relatively small, isolated areas along these streets.

Impact to Residents

Residents can expect temporary lane closures and detours during the three days of the patch work. Residents driving these streets should be on the lookout for and obey traffic control devices and crews. Under normal conditions, asphalt patches may be opened to traffic a few hours after installation.

Slurry and Chip Seals

Later on in the summer, major streets will receive a chip seal surface treatment, and residential streets will receive a slurry seal surface treatment. This work will make up the next phases of the cape seal project. The slurry and chip seal treatments will require additional and more extensive road closures and detours.

Further information on these closures and detours will release closer to the treatments. Residents will be urged to plan accordingly.

For any questions or concerns related to the 2024 Cape Seal Project, residents can contact the City of Green River Engineering Division at (307) 872-0524 or (307) 871-3132.