Green River’s Budget Barely in The Green

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider adopting a razor-thin budget for fiscal year 2027 during their meeting Tuesday night.

According to council documents, the budget projects $17.56 million in revenues against $20.28 million in operating expenditures and $435,120 in asset acquisitions, amounting to a roughly $3.15 million shortfall. After a $2.3 million transfer to the Capital Projects Fund, the city projects an unrestricted ending fund balance of $60,687.

“We’ve been tighter before,” Finance Director Chris Meats said.

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A public hearing will be held prior to the council’s vote.

The council will also consider a resolution establishing wages for all elected and appointed officials. Under the resolution, the city administrator’s salary would rise from $190,261 to $194,066 annually, the municipal judge’s salary would increase from $103,342 to $105,409, and the city prosecutor’s salary would go from $87,838 to $89,595. The mayor, council members and city attorney would see no change.

Fee Increases

The council will also consider passing a resolution adopting the schedule of fees for FY 2027, a topic that sparked debate among council members at their last meeting.

The combined water and sewer rate increase would raise residents’ bills by roughly 25%.

Meats said the city is implementing several smaller sewer rate increases over multiple years rather than one large jump.

“Granted, 18% doesn’t seem like a great percentage for anybody to increase, but it’s a lot better than doing 30% a year,” Meats said.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.