Green River’s Cole Verner Wins Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Honors

LARAMIE– Wyoming wrestling junior Cole Verner has been named Big 12 Wrestler of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Verner faced a tough test at 125 pounds in the Cowboys’ dual against No. 7 Nebraska on Sunday, matched up with two-time All-American and 2015 NCAA finalist Zeke Moisey; however, the Cowboy junior was up for the challenge, taking the bout, 5-2 over the fifth-ranked Husker.

Moisey scored the first takedown of the match, before an escape from Verner less than 20 seconds later to get to the end of the first period with a 2-1 Moisey lead. Moisey chose down to open the second and Verner took advantage by riding out the full two minutes.



In the third, Verner got the quick escape to tie up the match, and recorded a last-second escape as the clock wound down to lock up the first ranked win of his career.

Verner has had a nice start to his first season in the lineup for the Pokes, going 7-3 with a 2-1 dual mark so far. His only dual loss of the year through three starts was to No. 7 Louie Hayes of Virginia in the season opener.



Up Next

Verner and the Cowboys will hit the road this weekend for a tough test against No. 2 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday at 1 pm MT.