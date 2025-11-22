Green River’s Dax Taylor selected to Super 25

GREEN RIVER — The 35th edition of the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 football team was released this week, and Green River senior Dax Taylor earned a spot among Wyoming’s top players.

Green River head coach Blaine Christensen praised Taylor’s impact on the program, calling him one of the most complete athletes the Wolves have ever had.

“Dax Taylor is a phenomenal athlete whose talent and work ethic have set a new standard for Green River High School football. His combination of athleticism, competitiveness, and football IQ has made him one of the most dynamic players to ever wear the Wolves uniform. Dax has rewritten every receiving record in school history, leaving behind a legacy that will be talked about for years to come.”

Taylor finished his career as Green River’s all-time leader in receptions (125) and receiving yards (1,567), passing his brother Dylan in both categories. He also owns the two best single-season marks in school history for receptions and receiving yards.

“Beyond the stats, Dax is the ultimate teammate. Humble, supportive, and someone his peers naturally look up to,” Christensen said. “When the coaching change took place his sophomore year, Dax could have pushed back, but instead, he met the challenge head-on, embracing the new expectations and helping lead the program forward.”

Above all, Dax is an incredible young man who represents everything you want in a student-athlete. He has been raised by two great parents who continually push him to be the very best player and human he can be. Blaine Christensen

Taylor’s production and leadership were central to Green River’s turnaround this fall, helping guide the Wolves to their best season of the 2020s. His consistency as a go-to receiver, paired with his ability to elevate the offense in key moments, played a major role in Green River returning to playoff form and reestablishing itself as a contender in the 3A West.