Green River’s Dylan Archibald Competes at Impact Team Tennis Junior Nationals

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School tennis player Dylan Archibald made history this week as the first athlete from the school to represent Team Wyoming at the Impact Team Tennis Junior Nationals at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Archibald, the Wolves’ No. 1 singles player in 2024, traveled to Clemson to compete July 14–17 against top junior players from across the country in a team-based, fast-paced tournament that emphasizes sportsmanship and high-level play.

“I’m honored and excited to represent both Green River and Wyoming,” Archibald said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to compete on a national stage and connect with other players who love the sport as much as I do.”

Archibald earned his spot on Team Wyoming after competing earlier this spring in a play-in tournament in Laramie. His selection, coaches said, reflects years of steady improvement and dedication.

“Dylan brings a positive attitude and a fierce competitive spirit that truly exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete for the Wolves,” Green River head coach Phil Harder said. “This is a proud moment for our school and our community. Being the first player from Green River to represent Team Wyoming at Junior Nationals is a significant achievement. It shows our athletes what’s possible through dedication, hard work and belief in themselves.”

The Junior Nationals event is designed as both a competition and a developmental experience. Players attend workshops, connect with peers from across the United States and are mentored by experienced coaches, all while representing their home states.

The tournament, hosted at Clemson University, uses a co-ed, cumulative scoring format modeled after World Team Tennis. Updates and results can be found on the Impact Team Tennis website at impactteamtennis.com.