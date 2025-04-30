Green River’s Eva Murray Signs with Northwest College Volleyball

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Eva Murray is taking her volleyball career to the next level, signing to play for Northwest College in Powell.

Murray, an all-conference selection for the Lady Wolves this season, said she’s looking forward to the opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves close to home.

“I’m just excited to play volleyball at Northwest, continue my career in volleyball, and stay in Wyoming,” Murray said.

Former Lady Wolves Head Coach Jessica Demaret praised Murray for the impact she’s had on the program throughout her high school career.

“Eva has been a really instrumental part of rebuilding the Lady Wolves Volleyball program over the last few years,” Demaret said. “She has been a leader on and off the court for all the girls on the squad, and I’m excited to see her continue in volleyball.”

In addition to her athletic goals, Murray plans to study biology while at Northwest. She’s also looking ahead to the future, with her sights set on transferring to Utah State University after earning her associate degree.

Murray pointed to the relationships she’s built over the years when asked what she’ll miss most about her time at Green River High School.

“I’ll miss all the people, from my teachers, coaches, my teammates, just everyone,” she said. “It was fun being around them all.”

Murray also offered some advice for the underclassmen who hope to follow in her footsteps.

“Keep working hard, and never give up,” she said. “Put your all into everything.”

Check out some photos from the signing below.