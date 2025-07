Kris Weidner, of Weidner Family Specialties, sells his beloved tarts at the Green River Farmers Market in 2021. SweetwaterNOW photo.

GREEN RIVER — Rock Springs won’t be the only city seeing the return of its farmers market this week.

The Green River Farmers Market begins its summer run Wednesday on Roosevelt Drive. The markets will take place every Wednesday from July 9 to Sept. 3, from 4-7 p.m. According to the City of Green River, the first market will have more than 30 vendors, with close to 50 vendors expected to participate weekly as the season progresses.