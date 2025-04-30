Green River’s Fuss Selected to Head Hot Springs County School District

GREEN RIVER – A longtime administrator from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 was recently selected to take over Hot Springs County School District No. 1.

Justin Budd, the chairman of the HSCSD No.1 board of trustees, told SweetwaterNOW the board offered Assistant Superintendent Jason Fuss the district’s superintendent position last week. Fuss was in Thermopolis for a community forum hosted by the school district April 23, appearing with two other candidates for the position.

“We were very impressed and look forward to him leading our district,” Budd said.

The contract between Fuss and the district will be discussed during a special board meeting in Thermopolis Thursday evening.

Fuss is in Green River High School’s Hall of Fame as the head coach of the undefeated 2004 5A Wolves football team. He spent several years coaching football, serving as both a head coach and defensive coordinator. He was selected as conference coach of the year twice and the Wyoming Coaches Association Coach of the Year once. He later was the color commentator for Wolves football games with Steve Core for TRN Media.

According to Fuss’ LinkedIn profile, he has been an educator and administrator in Sweetwater County since 1999. He initially taught drafting, architectural and engineering drawing, and computer-aided drafting. He worked as an associate principal and activities director for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 before returning to Green River and becoming SCSD No. 2’s human resources director in 2013. In 2020, he was promoted to assistant superintendent for the district.

Fuss was one of three finalists for the SCSD No. 2 superintendent position that will open when current Superintendent Craig Barringer retires June 30, however the board of trustees selected Scott Cooper to succeed Barringer.