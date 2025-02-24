Green River’s Gilmore and Gailey Earn All-State Honors, Lyman’s Buckner Recognized

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School swimmers Colin Gilmore and Keegan Gailey were named to the Wyoming 4A All-State team, highlighting their exceptional performances during the 2025 season. Lyman’s Trey Buckner also received All-State honors for his achievements in the pool.

Senior Colin Gilmore earned his second consecutive 4A All-State recognition after an impressive season, including a state title in the 100-yard freestyle at the 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Gilmore also secured a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and contributed to Green River’s top-five relay finishes, helping the Wolves place sixth overall as a team.

Senior diver Keegan Gailey was honored with All-State distinction following his runner-up finish in the 1-meter diving event at the state meet. Gailey’s consistent performances throughout the season solidified his position as one of Wyoming’s top divers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lyman’s Trey Buckner joined the 3A All-State ranks, showcasing his talent and competitive spirit throughout the season.