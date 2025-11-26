Green River’s Hintz and Taylor Earn All-State Honors

GREEN RIVER — Two Green River High School football players were named to the Wyoming Coaches Association All-State team for Class 3A, the WCA announced this week. Quarterback Maddux Hintz and wide receiver Daxton Taylor earned the honor after standout seasons that helped lead the Wolves to one of their strongest years of the decade.

The all-state teams are voted on by head coaches from across Wyoming. To be eligible, a player must have been selected to the first-team all-conference list. The WCA recognizes only one all-state team per classification, with a fixed number of total selections. For class 3A, 45 kids are recognized.

Hintz earned his first all-state selection following a record-setting season in which he commanded the Wolves’ offense. This year, he set the Wolves’ all-time records in single-game all-purpose yards (480 yards), passing yards in a season (1951), and career passing yards (3706). He is also second all-time in career all-purpose yards with 4684, trailing only Chance Hofer, who had 4978. His performance anchored Green River’s improvement on that side of the ball and played a key role in the team’s postseason push.

Taylor earned his second straight all-state selection, adding to his 2024 honor. The senior continued to solidify himself as one of the most productive wide receivers in program history, extending multiple school records and providing a reliable, explosive threat in the passing game. His talent, paired with Hintz’s, gave the Wolves one of the most dynamic quarterback–receiver duos in Class 3A.

Taylor was also named to the Super 25 this year. For more on his section and the records he set, click here.