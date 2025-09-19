Green River’s Homecoming Game Rescheduled to Saturday Morning

GREEN RIVER — Next week’s Green River High School homecoming football game will be a morning affair due to a shortage of certified officials according to Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

The Wolves were originally scheduled to host Evanston on Sept. 26, but the game will now be played Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Wolves Stadium.

District Activities Director Tony Beardsley said the change was necessary after the officiating crew originally assigned to the contest canceled. Despite an extensive search across Wyoming and neighboring states, no other crews were available to work the game Friday evening.

A new crew has since been secured for Saturday morning, allowing the game to move forward without conflicting with the homecoming dance, volleyball matches against Rock Springs, or other planned festivities.

“Athletic directors and head football coaches from both Green River and Evanston agreed to the new time,” Beardsley said. “The decision was made to avoid canceling or forfeiting the game, which was the only other option.”

The school district confirmed that the rest of Green River’s varsity football schedule is not expected to be affected by officiating shortages. Similar adjustments have been required in past years across Wyoming as the availability of officials continues to be a challenge statewide.

Tonight’s Hall of Fame game remains unchanged, with the Wolves set to host Riverton as scheduled.