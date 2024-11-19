Green River’s Izzy Kelley Signs with CNCC Softball Program

Izzy Kelley signing her letter of intent to join CNCC for Softball with her parents Tami and Matt Kelley. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER — Izzy Kelley, a standout player for the Green River Lady Wolves softball team, has signed to continue her athletic career at Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC).

Kelley’s exceptional speed and consistency at the plate were instrumental to the Wolves’ offense last season. She led Green River in runs scored (29) and stolen bases (19) during the 2024 season. Her 19 stolen bases not only topped the west region but also ranked seventh statewide. As the team’s lead-off hitter, Kelley posted a .424 batting average with 36 hits in 85 plate appearances and a .451 on-base percentage. She also recorded 15 RBIs and showcased her speed and awareness on the basepaths with an inside-the-park home run.

One of her most memorable performances came against Kelly Walsh on March 22, when she tallied five hits and four runs. Both marks tied for first and second, respectively, in single-game state rankings for the season.

Kelley expressed excitement about her future at CNCC, citing her connection with the coaching staff as a decisive factor. “The main reason [I chose CNCC] was they reached out to me, and the coach had such good energy over the phone. I just knew he would be a good coach,” Kelley said.

Kelley is setting her sights high for her senior season with the Lady Wolves. Among her goals are surpassing her personal record for stolen bases, aiming for 20 or more, and earning All-State honors to complement the all-conference recognition she achieved last year.

Reflecting on her journey, Kelley extended gratitude to her support system. “I would like to thank my parents and Coach Hyde and Coach Landon for always supporting me, and everyone who watches my games and supports me,” she said.

As Kelley gears up for her final season with the Lady Wolves, Green River fans will have another opportunity to watch her electrifying style of play before she takes her talents to the collegiate level.

Check out some photos from her signing below.