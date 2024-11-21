Green River’s Jessica Demaret Named TRN Media’s 2024 Fall Coach of the Year

GREEN RIVER — Jessica Demaret has been named TRN Media’s Fall Coach of the Year for 2024, a well-earned recognition after leading the Green River Lady Wolves volleyball team to one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.

Under Demaret’s guidance, the Lady Wolves achieved a 21-12 overall record, a second-place finish at regionals, and a trip to the state tournament, marking significant progress since her return to the program in 2021.

“This season for our program, going from seven wins my first year, to 14 last year, and over 20 wins this year, as well as a second-place finish at regionals and earning a trip to state, was a huge step to keep Green River volleyball going in the right direction,” Demaret said. “It was such a fun season from start to finish to be a part of!”

Transforming Team Culture

Since returning to coach the Lady Wolves, Demaret has emphasized the importance of building a supportive, team-first culture — a foundation that has grown steadily over the past three years.

“We have had a big emphasis from day one to take care of each other, play not only for the love of the game and yourself but your teammates next to you,” she explained. “To see the support these girls have for each other, from the varsity level all the way down to the freshman level, is really something these upperclassmen should be proud of. It has become an expectation, and to have those older kids buy in and model that for younger girls has been an amazing thing to see progress over the last three years.”

Competing Against the Best

The Lady Wolves’ progress was evident even against top-tier opponents like Kelly Walsh, who went on to claim the state championship. Green River took the Lady Trojans to five sets in a hard-fought loss in the Regional Championship match but it was an exciting battle from start to finish and it was apparent that Green River was one of the best teams in Wyoming after seeing them battle it out with the eventual State Champions.

“Playing against Kelly Walsh is always a great day in the gym for us,” Demaret said. “What an amazing program to be able to share a court with. Even though we didn’t get in the win column against them this year, each match we played was so competitive. Even losing to them, we feel like Green River volleyball is only getting better playing against the best.”

Recognizing Player Achievements

This season saw individual accolades for the Lady Wolves, with three players earning all-conference honors and middle hitter Sophia Arnold also being named all-state.

“Finally getting some of our players recognized as all-conference and all-state caliber players this year is a huge step that shows other coaches in the state are now recognizing how talented some of our Green River girls are,” Demaret said. “If I could vote for my own players, there are several others I feel that are deserving as well.”

Demaret highlighted the key contributions of her all-conference players.

“Sophia Arnold and Eva Murray — we knew anytime we could get our middles rolling, we would have a great chance of winning any volleyball games we played,” she said. “When we are passing the ball well and able to get into an offensive rhythm, both of our middles were unstoppable.”

She also praised freshman standout Natalie Tynsky, saying, “Natalie is a great all-around player that plays bigger than she is and always so consistent in serve receive. She is already a huge asset to our team as a freshman, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her!”

A Special Season with Addison

This season carried personal significance for Demaret, as it was her last year coaching her daughter, Addison. Despite Addison’s injury sidelining her for much of the season, the experience remains deeply meaningful.

“Looking back at coaching Addie over all these years is really something I will cherish for a lifetime,” Demaret reflected. “Having her be injured and unable to play a majority of this season was especially hard on both of us. I hope she looks back on these years fondly and remembers I was her biggest fan and proud of her always. I have not always had the best balance as coach and mom, and she would definitely agree I was hardest on my own kid!”

Community Support and Future Goals

Demaret credited Green River’s passionate community for playing a vital role in the Lady Wolves’ success.

“I cannot say enough about the support our Green River community has given us over the last few years,” she said. “To have so many fans plan their week around our volleyball games is something our program appreciates so much, and we just hope they have as much fun watching our team as we do playing for them!”

As the Lady Wolves look to build on their recent success, Demaret has already set her sights on next year.

“Our goal moving forward is always to build on the successes that we have had the year before,” she said. “This year, we made it, had the experience, and next year the goal will be to win some games at the state tournament.”

Leaving a Lasting Impact

For Demaret, the true measure of success goes beyond wins and losses.

“It’s not about me, and it’s not about a legacy to be left behind,” she said. “It’s about making sure my players are good individuals and have taken things from their time with Green River volleyball to be successful in their lives moving forward.”

Jessica Demaret’s leadership has not only revitalized the Lady Wolves volleyball program but has also left a lasting impact on her players, both on and off the court.