Green River’s Petri Earns Prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to Laos

LARAMIE — A University of Wyoming student from Green River was selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Scholarship Program this year.

Jessica Petri was selected as an English teaching assistant in Laos. Petri graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees in social studies education and political science, with minors in honors, international relations and comparative government. She started her educational career in Green River when she was 15, working as a swim instructor. She worked at a preschool in Laramie, tutored government classes at US and was a student teacher and debate coach at Cody Middle School. She has volunteered for Big Brothers/Big Sisters as a mentor for at-risk youth and taught English to Syrian refugees during her time in college. She has taught English in Spain as an au pair while earning a diploma in Spanish culture and business, and taught English to Burmese refugees in Thailand during the summer of 2024. Additionally, she gained teaching experience at the Pan-American School of Costa Rica last spring.

“To me, the Fulbright Program represents the greatest good out there: to increase opportunities for education worldwide,” Petri said. “I am honored to contribute to that mission as a teacher in Laos next year. I am grateful to the University of Wyoming for preparing me for this work and want to thank everyone who has helped me recognize my privilege and understand my responsibility to use it for good.”

After her year in Laos, Petri plans to pursue graduate studies in human rights and education. She believes education is the foundation of liberty and peace and views expanding education access as the most effective way to reduce global suffering and empower people and communities to define their own lives.

The Fulbright Program is a highly competitive international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and funded by Congress. The program seeks to foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries.