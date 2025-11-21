Green River’s Tavia Arnell Signs With Colorado State After Standout Swimming Career

Tavia Arnell signing with CSU with her family. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School swimming standout Tavia Arnell officially signed to continue her athletic career at Colorado State University, closing out one of the most decorated chapters in the history of Wolves swimming.

Arnell, a four-time 4A all-state selection, said the opportunity to join the Rams felt like the right fit from the start.

“It felt right when I was visiting and I also got to meet the coaches and they gave off a lot of positivity and that was the kind of thing I was looking for,” Arnell said. “They also had the most communication with me and so that made me feel really wanted.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Arnell said she is excited to compete as part of a large and highly competitive collegiate program.

“I’m really excited to be a part of a big team. They have very intense athletes who have been through some of the same things I have been through,” she said.

Academic goals also played a major role in her choice.

“I’m also excited to be studying psychology. That’s been something that’s sparked my interest and I’m excited to learn more about that.”

Green River head coach Colleen Seiloff, who has known Arnell since she was young, said watching her achieve a longtime goal was meaningful.

“I know Tavia is going to go off to college and she is going to be amazing. This has been a goal that she’s wanted since I’ve seen her on the deck when she was little,” Seiloff said.

“She’s always been a swimmer, always loved it, and just seeing her move on to this next level is going to be amazing and I’m excited to go watch her because I know she is going to do really well.”

Seiloff praised Arnell not only for her talent but for her leadership and attitude.

“She is one of those few athletes that absolutely loves swimming,” Seiloff said. “She was a great leader for the team, very positive. She would do and try anything for the better of the team. I don’t know if I have ever seen a frown on her face. I’m gonna miss that.”

Seiloff added that Arnell’s competitive drive will carry her far.

“She is going to step up. I don’t care whatever competition she’s around, that girl is gonna step up.” Colleen Seiloff

Arnell said she cherishes the memories of big meets and her teammates during her time at Green River.

Looking ahead, she’s not done competing yet. Before joining Colorado State, Arnell will compete at Junior Nationals, an opportunity she called her biggest meet so far.

“I’m excited to see that kind of competition and see how I can do at that level,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for me to improve.”

Arnell thanked those who helped her reach this milestone.

“I would like to thank my coaches, Colleen Seiloff, Avery Horn, Casey Jensen. They played a big role in me being so successful,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to her parents and family “for being so supportive and waking me up for morning practice and taking me there and showing up for the big meets.”

Her father, Gary, said watching her achieve her long-term goal has been rewarding.

“It’s exciting just to see her hard work pay off,” he said.

As she closes out her high school career, Arnell hopes to finish strong both in the pool and the classroom, aiming to cap her senior year with a 4.0 GPA.

Check out more photos from her signing below.