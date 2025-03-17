Green River’s Vasco, Wilson Headline All-Conference Selections

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced its all-conference and all-state selections for girls’ basketball, with Green River’s Isabella Vasco and Nicole Wilson earning the highest honors in the 4A West. Vasco was named Player of the Year, while Wilson took home the title of Defensive Player of the Year, capping off dominant seasons for both standouts.

4A West Player of the Year – Isabella Vasco, Green River

Vasco’s impact for the Lady Wolves was undeniable this year. She led the 4A West in scoring with 17.3 points per game and led all of 4A in steals per game with 4.9. She was also second in the west in assists per game with 3.7 earning her selection as the 4A West Player of the Year.

4A West Defensive Player of the Year – Nicole Wilson, Green River

Locking down opponents night after night, Wilson’s defensive presence was the backbone of Green River’s success. Whether it was shutting down top scorers, disrupting passing lanes, or coming up with key steals, Wilson made life miserable for opposing offenses.

At her guard size, the athletic sophomore led the 4A west in rebounds per game with 8.1 and was third in steals per game in the west with 3.7 per game. She was also second in the west and third in all of 4A in blocks per game with 1.9. She chipped in offensively as well with 12.5 points per game.

Her relentless energy and athletic ability earned her the well-deserved title of Defensive Player of the Year in the 4A West.

4A West All-Conference Selections

Joining Vasco and Wilson on the all-conference team were several other Green River and Rock Springs standouts:

Sophia Arnold, Green River – A consistent force in the Wolves’ lineup, Arnold’s consistency in the paint earned her a spot on the All-Conference team. She was second in the west in rebounds per game with 7.4. She was very efficient on her inside shots leading the west in field goal percentage with 51%.

– A consistent force in the Wolves’ lineup, Arnold’s consistency in the paint earned her a spot on the All-Conference team. She was second in the west in rebounds per game with 7.4. She was very efficient on her inside shots leading the west in field goal percentage with 51%. Addison Demaret, Green River – A dependable presence on both ends of the court, Demaret played a crucial role in Green River. She led all of 4A in blocks per game with 2.9. The senior was also second in 4A in three-point shooting percentage with 35%.

– A dependable presence on both ends of the court, Demaret played a crucial role in Green River. She led all of 4A in blocks per game with 2.9. The senior was also second in 4A in three-point shooting percentage with 35%. Emma Asay, Rock Springs – One of the Tigers’ most impactful players, Asay’s scoring ability and defensive tenacity earned her all-conference honors. The Gillette College signee was second in the 4A west in scoring with 14.9 points per game. On the defensive end, she had 3.4 steals per game and one block per game.

3A West All-Conference Selections

Owen Hansen, Lyman – A standout performer for the Eagles, Hansen led her team in points and assists per game with 9.1 and 2.2 respectively.

– A standout performer for the Eagles, Hansen led her team in points and assists per game with 9.1 and 2.2 respectively. McKinlee Covolo, Mountain View – Covolo’s leadership and skill set were instrumental in Mountain View’s competitive play this year. Covolo led all girls in Wyoming High School Basketball in rebounds with 12.8 rebounds per game. She was second in 3A in blocks per game with 2.2. She was third in the west in scoring with 16.4 points per game and she shot a 3A classification leading 55% from the field.

– Covolo’s leadership and skill set were instrumental in Mountain View’s competitive play this year. Covolo led all girls in Wyoming High School Basketball in rebounds with 12.8 rebounds per game. She was second in 3A in blocks per game with 2.2. She was third in the west in scoring with 16.4 points per game and she shot a 3A classification leading 55% from the field. Addison Hickey, Mountain View – A strong all-around player, Hickey’s contributions on both ends of the floor earned her recognition. She was top 10 in six categories in the 3A West. She was fifth in points with 13.6 points per game, third in rebounds with 7.4, sixth in assists with 2.9, ninth in steals with 2.5, sixth in blocked shots with 0.8, and third in free throw percentage with 7.3%

1A Southwest All-Conference and All-State Selection