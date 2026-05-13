Greenbelt Task Force Opens Skyline Trail

GREEN RIVER — The Greenbelt Task Force’s newest trail, Skyline Trail, will have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony May 16 at 11 a.m.

The public, along with Greenbelt Task Force volunteers, Skyline Trail donors, the City of Green River and the Green River Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the opening of the new trail at Upland Park.

Skyline Trail was originally envisioned as a single-track trail going up South Hill, but ended up as a handicap-friendly, barrier-free trail. The Dustin Shillcox Foundation donated $100,000 for ADA improvements, with a request to make the Skyline Trail suitable for specially built wheelchairs.

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The project lead, Tom Wilson, mapped out the trails and contacted the affected landowners for easements. While most of the trail sits on BLM property, Wilson had to complete the NEPA process. Wilson and John Freeman wrote a grant to the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Group for $154,000 to add amenities to the trail. Searle Brothers originally agreed to build the trail for the cost of consumables and fuel, but later donated those expenses as well, resulting in a million-dollar donation.

The trail now has park benches, leveling stations for wheelchair users, gates, signs and maps.