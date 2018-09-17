Greene Pledges to Turn Back Salary

ROCK SPRINGS– Mayoral Candidate Ryan Greene has released the following statement:

“Throughout this race, I have been motivated by the idea that, working together, we can tap into our exceptional potential and make Rock Springs a fantastic place to work and raise family.

As a husband, father and businessman, I have a significant stake in ensuring that our city is prosperous and healthy both today and tomorrow. That’s why I’m running for mayor.

This position is more than a job; it’s a service to our community.

With all of that in mind, I have made the decision to not accept a salary when I’m elected. I’ll work with city staff to create a process where that money is absorbed back into the city budget.

We’re facing tough times economically and those dollars are better spent making sure employees have benefits, potholes are filled, and citizens are receiving quality service from their government.

As always, my pledge is to do everything I can to make Rock Springs successful.”