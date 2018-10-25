Greene’s Well Services Hiring Swab Rig Operator

Greene’s Well Services has an immediate opening for a Swab Rig Operator.
Job Description
A committed, qualified driver with a class A CDL and rig operator. Position may require weekends and on-call hours.
Must be able to work with and direct others when needed. Responsible for the entire swabbing operation at each location. Including set up function, take down and performance, paper work, JSA and safety of the rig and employees.
Benefits
- Employer paid Health Insurance
- Employer paid Dental Insurance
- 401 (K) plan
- Holiday pay
- Per-Diem pay when out overnight
