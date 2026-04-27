Greg Stacey (October 13, 1962 - April 22, 2026).

Greg Stacey was born October 13, 1962 in Salt Lake City Utah to Jim and Lanone (Nonie) Stacey.

Greg grew up in Green River and went to Green River High School, where he won the Wyoming Class A Overall Champion Smallbore Rifle indoor in all four positions, as well as winning the John Nunn Traveling Trophy and the Wyoming State Shooting Association Trophy for the highest scoring boy or girl. Greg was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt, fish and trap, even tanning his own hides and making his own mountain man buckskins for the Ft. Bridger Rendezvous.

After high school, Greg became a Sweetwater County deputy sheriff in 1986 in Green River and worked in the jail. Later, he went on to work as a welder for American Railcar Company. He retired out to McKinnon to assist with the family ranch where he enjoyed helping with all aspects of the ranch as well as hunting, trapping, ice fishing and continuing to be the best “Uncle” to all the kids.

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As one of his nieces put it: “Uncle Greg didn’t say much, but he carried so much beneath the surface. He was rough around the edges, straightforward, and stubborn as hell, never one to sugarcoat anything, but if you knew him, you knew how deeply he cared. The outdoors was where he felt most at home, and he made sure we felt that too. I’ll always remember the unexpected adventures. Fishing, shooting guns, playing with fireworks, and literally blowing (stuff) up. Time with Uncle Greg was never ordinary, it was always an adventure. He had a way of pulling us into just enough mischief to make life unforgettable. Dumping us in horse troughs with helmets on, or letting us play in the mud, and then coaching us on what to say to our parents. His advice was simple and delivered with that half smirk: ‘s*** happens.’ Even though he never had kids of his own, he gave us something just as meaningful. He showed us how to be curious, how to be tough, how to laugh, and how to not take life too seriously. The lessons didn’t feel like lessons at the time, they felt like fun, like chaos, like stories in the making. But they stuck.”

Greg passed away at his home in McKinnon. There will be a celebration of life set at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cards the family suggest a donation in his name to Wyoming Wildlife Federation.