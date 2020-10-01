Gregory D. Lyons (April 25, 1947 – September 20, 2020)

Gregory D. Lyons (Greg) of Pinedale, Wyoming, peacefully passed away after a short illness on September 20, 2020, at age 73, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He is survived by his loving family of two sisters, Suzanne and Denyse, his nephew Josh, numerous cousins and many wonderful and trusted friends.

He was preceded in death by his cherished parents Ann Shields Lyons and Walter J. Lyons.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Greg was born and raised in Kingston, NY. He graduated from Kingston High School with honors, and attended Boston College in Newton, Massachusetts, where he earned a BA in History with a minor in Physics.

Although primed to be an educator, Greg instead chose his own path for how he wanted to live his life. To that end, he worked for the State of New York for many years, subsequently joining a Harley-Davidson dealership in Schenectady, New York.

His dream, though, was to move to the “great outdoors” which took him to the beautiful State of Wyoming. It is in Wyoming that Greg found true happiness and peace. And after living there for almost 20 years, it is where he ultimately died.

The family finds solace in knowing he would not have wanted it any other way. Greg was a lifelong member of Harley Davidson Owner’s Group(HOG Organization), Mountain Men Museum-Pinedale, NRA and Custer Battlefield Historical and Museum Association.

Greg’s life stories will be many. He loved his Diners, riding his motorcycle, traveling, working with his hands and helping people. He was a history buff and veracious reader (he owned a vast collection of books); but, most importantly, he believed in doing right by all. The best memory, however, will be how he lived his life as a “free spirit.” How lucky was he!!

To pay last respects and bid farewell to Greg, our brother, uncle and friend, all who have touched his life are invited to his service which is being held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Daniel Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. The Covill Funeral Home, Pinedale, WY is handling the arrangements. Viewing hours will not be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your favorite organization or charity would be a tribute to Greg’s name.