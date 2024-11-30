GRFD Knock Down House Fire in Green River Within 12 Minutes of Arrival

GREEN RIVER — A Green River home on Missouri Court suffered minimal damage in a house fire Friday afternoon after the Green River Fire Department put the fire out within 12 minutes of their arrival.

GRFD responded to the reported house fire at around 3:15 p.m., and upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage. Sixteen firefighters worked together using Engine 2, Engine 22, and the Tower to knock down the fire in just 12 minutes.

The fire damage was contained to the garage and an exterior wall above the garage door, with minimal smoke damage inside the home.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined but is believed to be electrical in nature.

“A big shoutout to our incredible team for their quick response and teamwork in protecting our community,” the GRFD wrote in a Facebook post Friday night. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Sweetwater Combined Communications, the Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance Service for their crucial support.

Photos courtesy of GRFD

SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah