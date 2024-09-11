GRFD Remembers 9/11 Victims with Never Forget Walk Tonight

Community members remember the fallen at last year's Never Forget Walk. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department is hosting the annual Never Forget Walk tonight in honor of Patriot Day.

The walk starts at Station 2 at 500 Shoshone Ave. at 6:46 p.m., which is approximately 12 hours after the 9/11 attack time 23 years ago.

“We chose this time to give more community members the ability to participate in the walk,” GRFD said.

GRFD invites the public to join them in remembering those fallen by participating in the walk and ringing the bell at the end of the walk. The ringing of the bell is a sign of honor and respect for all who had made the ultimate sacrifice and has become a time-honored tradition. This will be done in memory of the 71 law enforcement officers, 343 fire and EMS personnel, and 2,564 civilians that lost their lives on that fateful date on September 11, 2001.

“This horrific act of terrorism in our country was intended to spread fear and deviation to the American Spirit. Instead, it brought true Americans, foreign and domestic to band together and persevere during this dark time,” GRFD said.