GRFD Renews Agreement to Provide Fire Services for County

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved an updated fire service agreement with the county in which the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) will continue to provide fire services for the county through June 2024.

The GRFD took over county fire services west of the city limits earlier this year on a six-month agreement with the county. That agreement has been adjusted to extend services for the next 18 months. This will put them on track to renew the agreement in June 2024 to be on the fiscal year cycle.

The fire department has also said they would be okay with an automatic two-year renewal for the next five renewals, meaning they would be willing to continue this agreement with the county for the next 10 years.

The city entered into the initial agreement with the county in May to provide fire services outside of the city limits. The agreement came to be after the Sweetwater County Commission decided to dismantle the county fire department and instead work with the GRFD, Wamsutter, and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 to provide the county fire services.

The fire chiefs from the three fire agencies reported recently that the services have been going well so far. The two other agencies also renewed their agreements Tuesday.

Other Business

The Council also unanimously approved the renewal of an equipment and maintenance agreement and a software agreement that are necessary to keep reading water meters with the city’s current system. According to Council documents, this agreement comes up on an annual basis.

The equipment covered consists of mobile and fixed meter reading assets. The software provides cloud storage and meter reading software.