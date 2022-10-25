GRFD Responds to Apartment Fire Early Tuesday Morning

GREEN RIVER — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a fourplex type apartment building in Green River.

Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on scene and found the upstairs apartment to be covered in smoke and a small fire. Along with Green River Police Department all occupants of the structure were evacuated safely. Upon the first engine arriving on scene, firefighters led by Captain Austin Rider made entry and found the fire to be in the bathroom.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the apartments. Units responding included two engines, one tower, and 18 firefighters.

Robinson stated that all departments worked great together, followed protocol, and did what needed to be done for the situation making this a great save. During the investigation, it was found that the fire started from a malfunctioning vent fan located in the upstairs apartment bathroom.

GRFD photo

On scene one person was treated and released by Castle Rock Ambulance. With some repairs, all occupants will be able to return to their homes including occupants of the apartment where the fire occurred.

GRFD would like to thank all of their first responders and families, Green River Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater Combined Communications Center. No further comments were made at this time.