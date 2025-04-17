GRHS 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

GREEN RIVER –– The Green River High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025 highlights a county commissioner, a former broadcaster and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 trustee, a retired art teacher and Boy Scout leader, the first GRHS wrestler, and a state championship-winning basketball team.

The high school’s hall of fame committee announced Wednesday it selected Mary Thoman, Steve Core, Dennis Freeman, John Webb, and the 1975 GRHS Boys Basketball Team for 2025.

Thoman is a GRHS graduate with the class of 1968. She graduated as the valedictorian of her class and continued her education by earning an associate of arts degree from Western Wyoming Community College, a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wyoming, a master of science degree from Colorado State University, as well as a Ph.D from CSU. She was the GRHS business and marketing teacher, founder of the Cooperative Occupational Experience Program, Executive Director of the Montana Vocational Education Council and served as chairman of both the Wyoming Vocation Education Council and the Sweetwater County Conservation District. She currently serves on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

Core, a former TRN Media broadcaster, was the Voice of the Wolves for GRHS athletics for 32 years and served 24 years on the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, including several years as the board’s chairman. Core was previously inducted into the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and was a member of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He is also a past president of the WAB Board of Directors, and served on the Sweetwater Officials Association, and the Green River Junior Babe Ruth Baseball League.

Freeman was an art teacher at GRHS who later became the school’s dean of students, an instructional facilitator and assistant principal. He initiated the student council’s Make-a-Wish Fundraiser at the high school. He’s also responsible for placing the international flags in the high school commons area and the wooden benches in the main GRHS hallway. Freeman was honored with the Green River Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Citizen award in 2015 and served as the project director for the Wyoming Human Services Project. Freeman also led Boy Scout Troop 312, which retired approximately 200 flags while he led the Troop.

Webb is a GRHS graduate who was the first Wolves wrestler to compete for the high school. He won his first match. Webb later wrestled for the University of Wyoming and Weber State University. He became the head wrestling coach at Weber State, as well as assistant head coach at Oklahoma State University, and an assistant head coach at BYU. He was inducted into the Weber State University Hall of Fame, the Utah Wrestling Association Hall of Fame, and was named Utah 4A Coach of the Year.

The 1975 GRHS Boys Basketball Team earned a state title, defeating Glenrock 73-63. They were also the West Regional Champions after defeating Thermopolis 81-64. The team had two players selected for the Class A All-Tournament Team and two players for the All-State Team.

The Hall of Fame Football Game takes place Sept. 19, with the banquet and social event scheduled for Sept. 20.