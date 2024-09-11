GRHS All-American Cheerleaders Recognized by School Board

The GRHS cheer team was celebrated during the SCSD No. 2 school board meeting Tuesday night. The 10 All-American cheerleaders are in the front row. SweetwaterNOW photo

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School All-American cheerleaders were recognized for their achievement during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.

“After an intense three-day camp, we are excited to announce that 10 of our athletes earned the title of UCA All-American Cheerleader,” head cheer coach Mikayla Smart said. “This reflects their talent in all aspects of cheerleading including jumps, tumbling, stunting, spirit and leadership.”

The Wolves cheerleaders who earned special distinction at the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in July were seniors Izabella Kelley, Ezia Romango, Kamryn Shaw, Hayden Winner; juniors Jaylene Gallegos, Jazlynn Hunt, Maggie Lennon, Juliet Peterson, Dax Smith; and sophomore Kailana Isaac.

“Being named an All-American is a prestigious achievement that highlights not only their cheer skills, but also their leadership, dedication, and commitment to their team and school,” Smart said.

Earlier this summer, Smart told SweetwaterNOW that being named an All-American cheerleader comes with exciting opportunities such as being able to attend various UCA events worldwide to showcase their love for the sport and their exceptional skills alongside other top cheerleaders.

“These athletes have not only excelled on the cheer mat but have also shown great sportsmanship, character and school pride,” Smart said. “Their success wouldn’t be possible without the support of their families, teammates, and the community.”