GRHS All-State, All-Conference Athletes Recognized by School Board

GRHS all-conference softball players Chacee Shiner, Haidyn Terry, Izzy Kelley, and Terryn Avery, were recognized Tuesday night by the SCSD No. 2 school board. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School student-athletes who received all-conference or all-state honors in spring sports were recognized by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees Tuesday night.

Fourteen student-athletes received all-conference and all-state honors for softball, track and field, and boys and girls soccer this past season.

Softball

For softball, six of the girls received post-season honors. Head coach Blair McEndaffer said that the team has grown a lot since the inception of the program, going from not winning a single game to making it to state the past three years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The last three years, we’ve made it to state every year and that’s a testament to these kids and the work they’ve put in,” she said.

First team all-conference recipients include Kodi Allred, Terryn Avery, and Chacee Shiner. The second team all-conference recipients are Gina Barajas, Izzy Kelley, and Haidyn Terry.

Track and Field

GRHS track and field head coach Dan Hansen noted that whereas most sports vote for athletes to receive post-season honors, track and field athletes earn these honors based on their placements at regionals and state. To get all-conference, the athletes must take first at the regional meet, and to receive all-state they must place in the top two of their events at the state championship.

Lillian Allison and Christopher Wilson were the two athletes to earn these accolades. Allison was the regional champion in discus, earning an all-conference honor. Additionally, she took second in shot put at regionals, and finished in third in discus and sixth in shot put at state.

“She did very well this year, and she’s a junior, so we’ll have her back again this year,” Hansen said.

Coach Erin Arnold, Chris Wilson, Lillian Allison, and head coach Dan Hansen with the school board.

Wilson was the regional champion in both the 300 meter hurdles and the long jump, earning all-conference honors. Additionally, he took third place in the 110 meter hurdles and the triple jump. He also earned all-state honors in the long jump and triple jump by placing second in both events at state.

Track coach Erin Arnold said he was the only boy on the team who scored for GRHS at the state meet with 22 points, beating five teams by himself.

“He’s definitely a gifted athlete but he’s also extremely coachable, smart, and he’s super intristically motivated, hardworking, and he’s a great leader to those around him,” Arnold said.

Coach Toby Trumble, Stone Rubeck, Braxton Doak, and coach Tina Rodriguez with the school board.

Soccer

The boys soccer team took second at state this year, and coach Tina Rodriguez said five of the ten Wolves soccer players who were nominated for all-conference received honors. Those athletes were Braxton Doak, Stone Rubeck, Axel Mackinnon, Dusten Berg, and Eddie Zarate. Doak, Rubeck, and Mackinnon also earned all-state honors this season.

Rodriguez said the boys went 13-4 overall this season in addition to their runner up finish at state.

“That’s the best the boys soccer team has done so I’m pretty proud of these boys,” she said.

Head coach Matt Robles and Isa Vasco with the school board.

For the girls soccer team, Isa Vasco was the sole recipient for both all-conference and all-state honors. Head coach Matt Robles said Vasco is one of only two girls in the state who was unanimously voted all-state and all-conference.

Vasco already has 108 goals total as a sophomore, which he believes is the state record. Vasco also finished the year ranked seventh nationally for points, and no other girl in Wyoming ranked within the top 250. In goals, she ranked sixth in the nation, with no other girl in Wyoming ranking in the to 270.

“I can’t say enough good things about Isa,” Robles said. “I’m in awe of her abilities, and honestly, it’s been a pleasure to work with her the past two years, and I can’t wait for the next two.”