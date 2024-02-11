GRHS and RSHS Combine for a 3-5 Record This Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs basketball teams had eight games over the last two days. Green River hosted Riverton Friday then Cody Saturday. Rock Springs made the trip to Jackson Friday then Star Valley the next day. RSHS went 2-2 while GRHS went 1-3

The Lady Tigers were the best team this week from the two schools. They defeated Jackson 42-8 and Star Valley 41-29. They are currently on a five-game win streak. On the season, they have a 7-11 overall record. In the game against Jackson, Emma Asay led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 10 points despite not scoring in the second half. Jenessa Hanson and Ella Brewster were right behind her, scoring nine points each. Asay continued her great offensive streak against Star Valley where she led the team again in scoring with 18 points. Sydnee Harris was right behind her with 14 points.

The Lady Wolves won one of their two games. They defeated Riverton 70-50 but fell to Cody 69-24. In their win over Riverton, Isabel Vasco led the team in scoring with 17 points. Addison Demaret had 14 points and entered the week with 4.2 blocks per game, which leads all players in Wyoming. Nicole Wilson also scored double-digit points with 12. The Wolves now have a 7-10 overall record on the year.

The RSHS and GRHS boys combined for a 0-4 record this weekend. The Tigers fell to Jackson 68-51 and Star Valley 70-51. The Wolves fell to Riverton 69-54 and Cody 49-37. Despite the loss, Rock Springs’ Kael Anderson and Je’Von Newman had solid games scoring. Anderson finished with 17 while Newman had 10. Green River’s Theran Archibald was the only Wolf to hit double digits in either game. He had 19 against Riverton and 15 against Cody.

The Wolves are now 5-11 overall on the year while the Tigers sit at 7-12.