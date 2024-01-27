GRHS and RSHS Combine to Win Five State Titles at State Spirit

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The GRHS and RSHS Cheer and Dance teams participated at State Spirit today. Green River Cheer took first in 4A Game Day and Co-Ed Stunt. This marks the Wolves as back-to-back state champions in Co-Ed.
The Wolf Pack Dance team took home first place in 3A Hip-Hop. This is the first state championship win for Debi Kovick since she has taken over as coach for the dance program. The team was also fourth in Jazz.
For Rock Springs, they were first in All Girl Stunt and fourth in Co-Ed. They did not participate in Game Day.
Rock Springs Dance was first for 4A Hip-Hop and second in Jazz. Last year they were second in Hip-Hop and fourth in Jazz.
Bridger Valley will have one state championship coming home as well. The Mountian View Buffalos were first in 3A Game Day.