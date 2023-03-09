GRHS and RSHS Compete at State Spirit

CASPER — After being rescheduled due to weather, Green River and Rock Springs high school cheer and dance teams competed in the 2023 State Spirit Competition on Wednesday night in Casper.

The Green River Wolves cheer squad took home the state title in Co-Ed and second in Game Day.

Rock Springs’ cheer team was the only team to compete in all three routines, taking second in All Girl, third in Co-Ed and 10th in Game Day. Head Coach Dena Douchant was named 4A Coach of the Year and the team won the sportsmanship award.

The Tigers dance team also had a strong showing with their routines. In Hip-Hop, Rock Springs finished in second place and in Jazz, the team took fourth.

Green River’s dance team competed in Jazz, taking sixth overall.

For full results from this year’s State Spirit Competition, click here.