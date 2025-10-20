GRHS and RSHS Marching Bands Earn Excellent Ratings at State Competition

CASPER — The Green River and Rock Springs High School marching bands both earned strong ratings at the 2025 Wyoming State Marching Band Competition this past weekend in Casper.

Competing among schools from across the state, the Rock Springs High School Marching Band finished fifth in the 4A Open Division with a score of 580.3, earning an Excellent rating. In the same division, Casper’s Kelly Walsh High School took first place with a Superior rating and a score of 764.7. Cheyenne South and Sheridan rounded out the top three, also earning Superior marks.

In the 3A Open Division, the Green River High School Marching Band placed fifth with a score of 526.1, also receiving an Excellent rating. Cody High School topped the division with a score of 648.4, followed closely by Star Valley and Riverton, who also earned Excellent ratings.