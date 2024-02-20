GRHS and RSHS Meet For Final Make-A-Wish Game This Friday

RSHS Joey Stauffer pulling up for a shot over GRHS defenders Adrian Ruiz (Left) and Chris Wilson (Right) in the schools Make-A-Wish uniforms. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves host the Rock Springs Tigers for the last Make-A-Wish game the two will play in. The game starts at 6 p.m. Friday. Both schools have announced this will be the last year they host their Make-A-Wish fundraising weeks, planning to focus fundraising efforts on local causes starting in 2025.

The schools combined to raise $62,529.66 in the annual Make-A-Wish fundraising competition last year, and have raised over $1,013,694 over the 20 years of the event.

Last year, Rock Springs swept the Wolves in both Make-A-Wish games. The boys won 62-41 while the Lady Tigers won 53-49.

The Wolves are currently 6-12 overall and 1-4 in the 4A Southwest conference after they defeated Jackson 53-52 last week. The Lady Wolves are 3-2 in conference and 8-11 overall.

The Tigers are 3-2 in the 4A Northwest conference and 8-13 overall. The Lady Tigers are 2-3 in conference and 8-12 overall.

The Wolves and Tigers will also have their senior nights the week with the Wolves hosting Star Valley Thursday and the Tigers hosting Kelly Walsh Saturday.

All Wolves and Tigers games will be broadcast and live-streamed with TRN Media. The Green River games can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. The Rock Springs games can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM. The games will be live-streamed with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports. The Make-A-Wish games will be available on KUGR and KZWB as well as Facebook and YouTube.