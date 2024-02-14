GRHS and RSHS Swimming and Diving Teams Head to State This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs swimming and diving teams head to Laramie this week for state swimming. The Wolves look to win their sixth state title and first since they won the 2001 4A State Title. The Tigers look to win their fourth and their first since they won three in a row from 1960-1962.

Rock Springs has eight swimmers to compete in individual events along with three relay teams. Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens, Noah Brandt, Koen Asper, Noah Ribordy, Wesley Muir, Bryce Perry, and Deegan Smith all swim in at least one individual event.

Green River has 13 swimmers to compete in individual events as well as three relay teams. Aiden Zimmerman, Colin Gilmore, Mitchell Horn, Andrew Neher, Ashton Hafner, Irie Kuball, Logan Gray, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Logan Wadsworth, Landon Meese, Arden Lamb, Dallan Owens, and Kaiden Dodson are all swimming in at least one individual event. Kuball also competes in diving with Keegan Gailey, Tieler Ballard, and Johnny Renfro.