GRHS and RSHS Swimming Head to Laramie

LARAMIE – The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers Swimming and Diving teams head to Laramie this Friday and Saturday. Last week, the Wolves hosted the Tigers and the Outlaws in a tri-dual Thursday then both teams went to Lander Saturday. The Wolves finished sixth in Lander with 101 points. The Tigers were ninth with 74.

At the tri-dual in Green River, the Tigers would finish with seven first-place finishes. Gunner Seiloff finished first in the 200 and 100-Yard Freestyles. Tanner Thompson also won two events individually. He was first in the 100-Yard Butterfly and the 100-Yard Breaststroke. Bryce Perry also finished first in the 100-Yard Backstroke. Rock Springs won two relay events of their own.

For the Wolves, they had four first-place finishes. Colin Gilmore was involved in three of the four first-place finishes for the Wolves. He finished first in the 200-Yard Individual Medley, the 500-Yard Freestyle, and his 400-Yard Freestyle Relay team that took first.

Keegan Gailey finished first in the One Meter Diving event.