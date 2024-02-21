GRHS and RSHS Wrestling Coaches Send Their Teams Off to State With Words of Encouragement

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wolves and Tigers head to State Wrestling this week with the tournament starting tomorrow and lasting until Saturday. The Wolves enter the week as the 3A West Regional champions and look to defend their state title. The Tigers come in as the 4A West Runner-Ups and look to snag their first state title since 1991.

Green River head coach, Josh Wisniewski had words of encouragement to say on his team heading into state.

“We are very proud of the team for their hard work and dedication that led to our success at regionals. As we head to state this week, I would like to share a message of encouragement with my team. I want to remind them to stay focused, disciplined, and united as we embark on this next challenge together.”

He added, “Soak it all in and have fun! We are so proud of the culture that our team has built and continues to build. With determination and teamwork, I am confident that we can achieve great things this weekend in Casper.”

Tigers head coach, David Doporto has seen his team reach great success so far this year and spoke on how hard his team has fought to reach this point as well as some words of encouragement for his team.

“Well, here we are. Post Season – It’s State Tournament time! Our entire team both men and women have given everything – blood, sweat, and sacrifice on the mat. As coaches, we are so proud of our team. We preach our mantra – Good People, Good Students, Good Wrestlers and it is now becoming clear. This has been a staple and a driving motivation for our team. Having three girls, five champions on the boys’ side, and a total of 21 state qualifiers makes all the hard work gratifying. We are confident this team will perform to the goals they have set for themselves.”

He finished with “These boys and girls are ready to battle.”

Good luck to both schools this weekend at State Wrestling.