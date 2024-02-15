GRHS and RSHS Wrestling Heads to Regionals

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs and Green River Wrestling teams head to Regionals this Friday and Saturday. Green River competes in Riverton. Rock Springs heads to Kelly Walsh. Green River looks to have a good performance in Regionals to help their chances at defending their state title this year. The Tigers look to make some noise in regionals to help their chances to win their first championship since 1991.

All girls in the state are split into two regional tournaments. The girls in the West Region for all classes compete in Riverton while the East compete in Torrington. Both Green River and Rock Springs girls are in the West Region.

According to WHSAA, Regional qualifying tournaments are conducted by the WHSAA with each school allowed to enter two wrestlers per weight class. Eight wrestlers advance to the State Tournament from each Regional Tournament. Whenever two wrestlers from the same school wrestle a match, pin points are automatically awarded to the winner, regardless of the outcome of the match. The official entry deadline for the WHSAA Regional Tournament is the seeding meeting or completion of tournament weigh-ins whichever occurs first.

If the seeding meeting is first, substitutions may be made up until the end of weigh-ins If there is an injury or illness, disciplinary action, or If less than eight competitors in the weight class, the possibility of taking more than eight from the opposite region exists.