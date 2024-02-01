GRHS and RSHS Wrestling Look To Improve Upon Ron Thon Before the Two Clash Next Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wolves and Tigers look to improve on their performances at the Ron Thon last week before they face each other next week. The Wolves have two duals this week while the Tigers have a tournament.

The Wolves start their week Thursday in Star Valley. At the Ron Thon last week, Star Valley’s boys took second with 166 points while Green River took third with 153.5. Star Valley’s girls took first with 223, and Green River was 21st with 44 but had fewer wrestlers.

The Wolves then head to Pinedale on Saturday to dual the Wranglers. Pinedale’s boys took 11th at the Ron Thon with 98.5 points. Their girls took second with 143.

Friday, the Tigers head to Rawlins for the “Rumble in Rawlins” tournament. Other schools in attendance include Buffalo, Douglas, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Kemmerer, Mountain View, Natrona County, Rawlins, Torrington, Craig (CO), and West Grand (CO).