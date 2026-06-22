GRHS Announces 2026 Hall of Fame

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has announced its 2026 Hall of Fame class, recognizing a standout athlete, a longtime educator and community servant, a championship-winning coach and a historic wrestling team that helped establish the school’s athletic tradition.

The 2026 class includes Catey Downey, Robert Clevenger, Colleen Seiloff and the 1970 Green River High School wrestling team.

The inductees will be honored during Green River’s Hall of Fame weekend Sept. 18-19. The class will be recognized at halftime of the Wolves’ varsity football game against Douglas on Sept. 18 before participating in the Hall of Fame banquet at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Green River High School Commons.

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Seiloff joins the Hall of Fame after recently retiring from a coaching career that spanned more than three decades. She retired in March after 31 years of coaching swimming in Green River. During her tenure, Seiloff guided Green River girls swimming and diving teams to seven state trophies between 2018 and 2025 and led the boys program to six state trophies between 2018 and 2026.

Her boys team finished runner-up at the state meet in 2021, while her girls teams captured state championships in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Seiloff was known not only for championship success but also for building a program centered on athlete development and relationships. Throughout her career, she coached numerous all-state and all-conference swimmers while earning multiple Coach of the Year honors.

Downey enters the Hall of Fame as one of the most accomplished track and field athletes in school history. She was named Wyoming Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year and captured three state championships in the shot put and two state titles in the discus. She also won a shot put championship at the Simplot Games.

Clevenger is being recognized for decades of service to the Green River community. He spent 32 years teaching in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 as an industrial arts and vocational education instructor. In addition to his educational career, he served 27 years as a volunteer firefighter and qualified for the Boston Marathon.

The 1970 Green River wrestling team will be inducted as the first team in school history to win a state wrestling championship. Coached by Larry Heslep, who is a member of both the Green River and Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame, the Wolves captured team titles at the Green River Invitational, Evanston Invitational and the Wyoming State Wrestling Tournament during their championship season. The team also won a conference championship.

Green River Activities Director Tony Beardsley said the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and teams whose accomplishments have left a lasting impact on Green River athletics and the community.